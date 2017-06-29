Cooperation among Afghanistan, China, Pakistan to bring prosperity

LAHORE, June 29 (APP): The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an apex body of chambers in the region on Thursday said trilateral cooperation among Afghanistan, China and Pakistan would bring about prosperity and peace in the region.

Talking to the media persons here, SAARC Chamber Vice President

Iftikhar Ali Malik said: “We will continue to play its vital

role for the promotion of trade with Afghanistan and special

Afghan desk has also been set up to facilitate traders of

either country. China is proposing a trilateral mechanism for

cooperation for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and

coordination of counter terrorism actions between Pakistan

and Afghanistan.”

He said China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan had a long

tradition of interactions and Pakistan was one of the largest

trading partners of Afghanistan as it exported goods and

services worth approximately $3 billion annually.

He said the next phase of CPEC, as part of the wider

One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative, would be extended to

Central Asia via Afghanistan.

He said:” If we look into the CPEC, it has four main

components: transit and trade, infrastructure, energy cooperation,

and economic integration. Afghanistan can be helpful when it

comes to all these components”.

Iftikhar Malik said Afghanistan was a natural transit

corridor and most of its own infrastructure projects could

be aligned with OBOR. He added there were very close

people-to-people and business-to-business relations between

Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Giving suggestions to improve trade relationship between

Pakistan and Afghanistan, he said tariff rates should be reduced

on essential commodities, non-tariff barriers lowered and

trade facilitation eased to remove obstacles faced by

Afghan businesses and lower the cost of transactions, adding

that concessionary export refinancing facilities should be

made available to Pakistani exporters for incremental

flows of goods to Afghanistan.