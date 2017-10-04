Consultancy sought for base price calculation, auction process design for NGMS in AJK & GB : PTA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Pakistan Telecommunication Authority

(PTA) on Wednesday invited Expression of Interest (EOI) to hire

consultation services for calculation of base price and design of

auction process for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in Azad

Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gigit Baltistan (GB).

The scope of work will include consultation with existing

operators of Pakistan to assess telecom market of AJK and GB and

calculate base price of spectrum to be auctioned by carrying out

a comprehensive assessment of telecom market.

As per EOI document, this would be assessed in terms of

uptake, profitability, competitiveness and consumer choice,

international best practices, using appropriate tools such as

econometric/analytical models and market analysis for spectrum as

detailed in Policy Directive.

The Authority has suggested the following frequency blocks for

provision of NGMS spectrum auction in AJK and GB:

Three blocks of 10 MHz each in 2100 MHz.

i. 1920-1930/2110-2120 MHz (Block A), ii. 1930-1940/2120-2130

MHz (Block B) iii. 1940-1950/2130-2140 MHz (Block C)

One block of 10MHz in 1800 MHz band.

i. 1775-1785/1870-1880 MHz Earmarked for SCO:

One block of 10MHz in 2100

MHz band 1950-1960/2140-2150 MHz

ii.One block of l0MHz in 1800 MHz band 1759.1-1769.1/

1854.1-1864.1 MHz (Only those operators who participate in auction

of 2100 MHz band can bid for 10MHz in 1800 MHz band).

The other objectives of consultancy are to design an open,

competitive, transparent auction process mitigating chances of

collusion among bidders and fulfilling policy objective of optimal

outcome, keeping in view international best practices as suited

to AJK & GB market and make presentations/briefings to Client and

Auction Supervisory Committee (ASC) for information as and when

required.

Some other objectives include: conduct technical, commercial

and legal due diligence related to proposed assignment including

review of documents and processes, and develop a comprehensive

report with a concise Executive Summary covering all important

aspects that act as an input for base price and design of auction

process.

The document further revealed that for completion of the above

tasks, the consultant shall take into account due consultation with

stakeholders including Auction Supervisory Committee, review and

consideration of best practices, use of analytical tools/econometric

models as suited to telecom market of AJK & GB.

It merits mentioned that PTA, being a regulatory Body

regulates establishment, operation and maintenance of

telecommunication systems and provision of telecom

services in Pakistan and AJK &GB.

It is empowered to undertake consultancy on such terms and

conditions as it may determine for licensing radio frequency

spectrum for any telecommunication system and service, as it may

from time to time specify.