Construction of Diamir Bhasha dam government’s priority: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):Minister for Planning and Development, and Interior Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday stressed that the government was highly prioritising construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mahmand Dams to ensure stable supply of energy and food security.

Minister Iqbal noted that government was also working relentlessly to construct Dasu Dam and many other hydel power projects.

He was talking to Mr. Xiang, President China Gezhouba Group International Engineering who called on him here to apprise about their progress on projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Minister Iqbal encouraged the delegation for faster completion and pursue other potential investments in energy and infrastructure sector of Pakistan.

He appreciated Chinese government and private sector for standing with Pakistan socioeconomically in difficult times.

He noted that government was committed to create and provide a business friendly environment to facilitate investors. CPEC has started contributing towards energy security of Pakistan. Projects are being completed in record time.

The Minister noted that NDRC, China suggested a panel of 3 reputed companies for CPEC projects.The lowest bidder gets the project. It is a very transparent process.

Iqbal stated that government viewed industrial zones as important element of CPEC. These zones will help making industrialisation process faster in the country.