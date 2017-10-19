Constitution, Law not allow govt for 3 years: Ayaz Sadiq

LAHORE, Oct 19 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday met Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal at the latter’s assembly chamber.

Both the leaders exchanged views on assembly’s performance, parliamentary and political matters.

Ayaz Sadiq lauded the role of parliamentarians in resolving issues of the public.

Later talking to media, the National Assembly Speaker flayed the opponents and said, some elements wanted to gain power through undemocratic ways. However, he made it clear that such elements would not succeed in getting power through back door.

To a question, he insisted that the Constitution and Law did not allow forming government for three years, adding only those were airing such stunts who could not win the election and come to power.

The NA Speaker said their enemies wanted clash among the institutions which was not in favour of the country in any way.

He said, in Nawaz Sharif case, lawyers were appearing before the court.

Ayaz Sadiq told a questioner that Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan as soon as his spouse Kulsoom Nawaz’s condition was stable.