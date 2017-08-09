Conspirators doomed to fail: Saira Afzal

ISLAMABAD Aug 09 (APP): Minister for Health Services and
Regulations Saira Afzal Tarar on Wednesday said conspiracies against
Nawaz Sharif would die down with the passage of time and he would
emerge victorious against all odds.
“Conspiracies against Nawaz Sharif are destined to fail.
Sharif is living in hearts of people and nobody can stop people from
loving and supporting him,” she said in a statement.
The minister said, Hafizabad is stronghold of PML-N and people
of the area would accord warmest welcome to former Prime Minister.
She said the party supporters and leadership are in high spirit and
would emerge as victorious once again particularly in upcoming
elections.
Saira Afzal said, serving masses is faith of Nawaz Sharif no
matter whatever blames and allegations his opponents are hurling
against the former Prime Minister. “If serving the masses is a
crime, then Nawaz Sharif would continue committing this crime again
and again.”
