Conspiracy being hatched to damage democratic system: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Minister for Defence Production

Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday said that a conspiracy was being

hatched against the government by those who could not see

development works and democratic system flourshing in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the country was

making fast-track progress under the dynamic leadership of Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and it was not digestible by his

opponents.

The minister said record development works had been carried

out in four years of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

government.

Rana Tanveer said continuity of the democratic system was

essential to strengthen institutions in the country.

He said the elected government was toppled by a dictator in

1999 and the prime minister was sent into exile.

He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was being as a

tool by those elements who were working against Pakistan.

He said the report submitted by the joint investigation team

(JIT) to the Supreme Court on the Panama Papers was partial and many

documents attached with it were without unsigned.

The minister said the people of Pakistan had elected

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as prime minister and they would

again voted him to power after completion of his current term.