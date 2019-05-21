ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday organized a condolence reference of legendary artist, painter Jamil Naqsh here at PNCA.

The condolence reference was attended by large number of people from different walks of life and specially artist’s community and students.

Paying tribute late Jamil Naqsh, Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah said that Jamil Naqsh was a great artist, a master craftsman.

“We are all sad that he’s gone” he said. He was one individual who was self taught, committed to do what he was doing.

Naqsh was born in the city of Kairana in undivided India in 1939. After independence, his family came to Pakistan.

In the early 1950s he joined the Mayo School of Industrial Arts (which was later named National School of Arts) in Lahore but left it citing the reason that he wanted to experience the world and art first-hand. He did, however, get trained as a miniaturist under Ustad Haji Sharif.

Naqsh lived in Karachi before shifting to the United Kingdom a decade ago. The place where he lived earlier on had a rooftop that would often be visited by pigeons, which subsequently became a regular feature of his paintings, along with women.

Naqsh shot to fame in the mid-1960s when he would display his works in group exhibitions at the Arts Council.

One such show where his paintings were appreciated opened on Jan 28, 1966 in which artists such as Anwar Maqsood, Mansoor Rahi and Hajra Zuberi also participated.

Artist Jamil Naqsh passed away in London last week, aged 80, he was suffering from ‘serious pneumonia’.