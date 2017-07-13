Committee setup to propose name of new Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Wednesday announced setting up of a Committee to

propose name of the new Islamabad International Airport.

The federal cabinet gave approval of the Committee that

would comprise Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Khan

Bazenjo, Adviser on National History and Literary Heritage

Irfan Siddique, Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb and

Barrister Zafarullah, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on

Law.

The new Islamabad international airport, in the outskirts of Islamabad is in final stages of completion and expected to be inaugurated in August.

The first greenfield airport would be able to handle the

largest A380 aircraft and would be linked to the twin cities

of Rawalpindi and Islamabad through a Metro road link. It

would be able to tackle 4500 passengers simultaneously, and

have 15 aircraft parking bays.