Committee setup to propose name of new Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Wednesday announced setting up of a Committee to
propose name of the new Islamabad International Airport.
The federal cabinet gave approval of the Committee that
would comprise Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Khan
Bazenjo, Adviser on National History and Literary Heritage
Irfan Siddique, Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb and
Barrister Zafarullah, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on
Law.
The new Islamabad international airport, in the outskirts of Islamabad is in final stages of completion and expected to be inaugurated in August.
The first greenfield airport would be able to handle the
largest A380 aircraft and would be linked to the twin cities
of Rawalpindi and Islamabad through a Metro road link. It
would be able to tackle 4500 passengers simultaneously, and
have 15 aircraft parking bays.
