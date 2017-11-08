LAHORE, Nov 08 (APP):On the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a high-level committee
has been constituted to investigate the death of a person in a police encounter in Faisalabad.
RPO Sheikhupura will head the 4-member investigation committee to investigate the matter and submit its report
within 48 hours.
Committee formed to probe police encounter in Faisalabad
