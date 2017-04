RAWALPINDI Mar 31 (APP): Commander Gujranwala Corps Lieutenant

General Ikram ul Haq on Friday viewed conduct of 6th Population and

Housing Census at Sialkot.

The Corps Commander was briefed about the progress of the

census by the civil and army including representatives of Pakistan

Bureau of Statistics, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

media release here stated.

He expressed satisfaction on smooth conduct of census and

appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders.