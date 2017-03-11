Collective efforts needed for promotion of tolerance: Asif

SIALKOT, Mar 11 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has stressed on need of collective efforts to change mindset of the society for promotion of tolerance.

Addressing an oath-taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of District Bar Association here on Saturday, he said it was unfortunate that some elements were using the name of religion and they were indulged in terrorists activities for their personal gains.

Asif said that Islam is religion of brotherhood, tolerance and love but some negative elements were trying to fulfil their agenda through terrorist activities and creating chaos.

“This tendency is damaging not only Pakistan but also Islam in the world,” he added.

The Minister said that it was responsibility of every member of the society to work for defusing the misconception about Islam and Pakistan.

“There is a dire need of promotion of tolerance and traditions for bringing radical changes in the society,” he said.

The minister said that the government was making adequate efforts for getting rid of the menace of terrorism on to priority bases aimed at making Pakistan a safe heaven with support of the people.

He said the PML-N government was committed to overcome the energy crisis on priority basis and all resources were being mobilized for generating maximum electricity to get rid of load shedding.

Asif said that due to effective policies of the government, there was a considerable and visible improvement in electricity supply and the duration of load shedding had been reduced to many folds in the country.

“ Loadshedding will be finished by the end of current year, he said.

About Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, he said that development work on its three sections was in full swing, adding the Motorway would help in linking remote areas along with its track and reduced the distance between Sialkot-Lahore which would be covered in 45 minutes.

He said that mega project of Motorway would open new vistas of development and prosperity as well as accelerate the export activities.

Asif said that Sialkot-Eminabad road would also be converted into duel carriage way for ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, country was on road of development and prosperity and record development projects had been undertaken by the PML-N government to facilitate the masses.

The Minister disclosed that ultra modern Engineering University and the NUST campus would be established on 500 acres of land and work on both the projects would soon be started.

President District Bar Shaukat Ali Choudary presented the address of welcome.

Earlier, the minister administered the oath to the elected

office bearers of the bar. The oath ceremony was attended by a

large number of male and females lawyers as well as members of civil society.