COAS visits Jhelum, Kharian Garrisons

RAWALPINDI, Jan 12 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited Jhelum and Kharian Garrisons.

The COAS was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness at Headquarters Central Command, a press release issued by the ISPR here said.

The COAS visited Para Ranges at Jhelum and witnessed concluding

session of Army Firing Competition.

A total of 667 Military and Civilian firers from across the country participated in four weeks long event.

Special feature of the event was participation of 86 war wounded officers and soldiers in the competition.

Appreciating their performance, the COAS desired that with more

focused preparations our teams should excel to represent Pakistan in

international events.

Later, the COAS addressed Kharian Garrison officers.

Speaking on this occasion, the COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa

appreciated officers for their contributions in counter terrorism

operations as part of operation Zarb e Azb.

He paid tributes to shaheeds and injured who sacrificed for our beloved country.

He said Pak Army was a great institution. Its dignity and credibility shall be upheld through selfless performance of our role and duties.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Central Command Lieutenant General Umar Farooq Durrani.