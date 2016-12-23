COAS visits ISPR

RAWALPINDI Dec 23 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) and interacted with officers and staffers.

Outgoing Director General (ISPR) Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa briefed

the COAS about role and functions of the ISPR.

The COAS appreciated the role of the ISPR as an institution.

Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Bilal Akbar, Vice Chief of General Staff

Maj Gen Azhar Saleh and designate Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor were present on the occasion.