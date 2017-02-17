COAS phones US Commander in Afghanistan; expresses concerns over terror acts in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI Feb 17 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday phoned US General John Nicholson, Resolute Support Mission (RSM) Commander in Afghanistan.

The COAS expressed his concerns over continued acts of terrorism in Pakistan with impunity from Afghanistan, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor stated in a Tweet.

Most of the incidents in Pakistan are claimed by terrorist organisations with leadership hiding in Afghanistan.

The COAS said that such terrorist activities and inaction against them are testing our current policy of cross border restraint. The COAS asked Commander RSM to play his role in disconnecting this planning, direction, coordination and financial support.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also informed him about list of terrorists handed over to Afghan authorities for action against them, who are hiding inside Afghanistan since long.

The US general expressed his condolences on loss of precious lives in recent terrorist incidents and assured full assistance in response to the concerns. The General also shared his plans to undertake special coordination at an appropriate level between RSM, Afghan Security Forces and Pakistan.