COAS lauds IMCTC efforts towards regional peace

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday met Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) Commander-In-Chief General Raheel Sharif (retired) and lauded the alliance’s efforts towards the regional peace and security.

The COAS discussed matters of mutual interest including regional peace and stability with the Commander-in-Chief of Islamic Alliance against Terrorism, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters, a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relation said.