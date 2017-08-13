COAS hoists Asia’s largest flag at Wahga Border

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday at 12:00am hoisted the world’s 8th
largest and South Asia’s largest flag at Wagha Border on the eve
of the 70th Independence Day.
The flag was hoisted on a 400-feet pole whereas
the size of the flag is 120 feet by 80 feet.
The flag has been made entirely in Pakistan, and is
the highest flag in South Asia and the 8th highest in
the world.
The flag was hoisted in a park adjacent to Wagha Border.
This is the exact place where the national flag was hoisted
for the first time after Pakistan came in to existence.
