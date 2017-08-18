COAS distributes awards to winners of 6th PACES

RAWALPINDI, Aug 18 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar

Javed Bajwa Friday visited Okara Cantt on the conclusion of 6th Army Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System (PACES) Championship and distributed awards to the winners.

A total of 250 contestants from 10 best teams participated in different

events of the championship, which was held from August 9 to 18, an Inter Services Public Relations statement issued here.

The PACES is a concept introduced in Pakistan Army in 2010 by revamping

existing physical training methods with the objective to improve the fitness and agility of troops.

The concept flourished and later on the armies of other countries also

adopted it in their training programmes.

The PACES Competition is an exceptional and distinctive physical fitness

competition calling for demonstration of strength, agility and endurance skills.

Participants of the 6th Army PACES Championship exhibited undying spirit

and stamina.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS appreciated the physical fitness

standards displayed by the participants of the competition and efforts of both trainers and trainees in achieving those standards.

He said regardless of the advances in warfare technology, the basic

traits of soldiering were linked with physical fitness.

Rawalpindi Corps team won the 6th Army PACES Championship, while Karachi

Corps team won the 2nd Position in the competition.

Sepoy Zahir Shah won the overall best player award of the 6th Army PACES

Championship and Sepoy Nasir Ullah secured overall 2nd Position.

In individual matches, Sepoy Ashir Masih secured first position in 3.2

Km run by covering distance in 09:57 minutes.

Sepoy Shamraze Shaheen won first position by completing combat

efficiency test in 53.26 seconds.

Sepoy Jamshaid Khan did 112 pull-ups to clinch first position in the

pull-ups match. Sepoy Ashir Azeem secured first position in sit-up match by doing 2377 sit ups.

Sepoy Irfan Riaz did 1503 push-ups to secure first position. Lieutenant

General Hidayat Ur Rehman, Inspector General Training and Evaluation and Commander Bahawalpur Corps, Lieutenant General Sher Afgun were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, on arrival at Okara Cantt, the army chief was received by

Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar, Commander 2 Corps.