COAS directs to continue efforts to defeat terrorism, militancy

RAWALPINDI, Aug 7 (APP): Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed

Bajwa on Monday expressed full satisfaction on Army’s commitment to national defence and security and directed that efforts must continue to defeat terrorism and militancy in order to establish rule of law and uphold supremacy of the Constitution.

The COAS was presiding over 203th Corps Commandersâ€™ conference at GHQ,

said an Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here said.

The forum undertook a comprehensive review of internal and external

security environment and also deliberated upon regional security situation, especially Afghanistan and reaffirmed its commitment to regional peace and security.

“We look forward to a trust based mutual cooperation in this regard

which can achieve the policy ends of enduring regional peace,” the COAS said.

The forum was also briefed about situation along the Line of Control. It

acknowledged positive long term effects being achieved through Operation Radd-ul- Fasaad.

The Army Chief especially appreciated successful conduct of Operation

Khyber 4 in a most inhospitable terrain of Rajgal with minimal own casualties which is made possible through high standards of professionalism.