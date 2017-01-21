COAS directs quick evacuation, best medical care for Parachinar victims

RAWALPINDI Jan 21 (APP): Chief of Army Staf (COAS) General Qamar

Javed Bajwa on Saturday directed for carrying out quick evacuation and provision of best medical care to the blast victims in Parachinar.

“The COAS directs for quick evacuation, best medical care to victims of Parachinar blast,” tweet message by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major Gen Asif Ghafoor here read.

The COAS said that the terrorists will fail in their attempt to regain lost relevance, the tweet added.

Meanwhile, the ISPR confirmed that 20 shaheed and 30 were Injured in the blast.

The injured of the blast are being shifted to Combined Military Hospital

and Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar through Army helicopters for better medical aid.

Army and Frontier Corps troops are under taking relief and rescue operations, ISPR updated on the situation of the blast.