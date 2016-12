COAS confirms death to 8 terrorists, life term to 3

RAWALPINDI, Dec 28 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday confirmed death sentences awarded to eight hardcore terrorists, besides life term to three others.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, those have been sentenced were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, slaughtering soldiers of Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan.

These terrorists include those who planned and executed attack on persons of Ismaili Community at Safoora Chowrangi Karachi, wherein 45 persons died at the spot and 6 others got injured.

They also include those who killed a social worker Ms. Sabeen Mehmood, kidnapped 2 Chinese Engineers and a civilian for ransom.

On the whole, they were involved in killing of 90 persons and injuring 99 others.

Explosives were also recovered from their possession.

These convicts were tried by military courts, detail of each case is as:

1. Hafiz Muhammad Umar alias Jawad S/O Afzal Ahmed, Ali Rehman alias Pano/Tona S/O Asif ur Rehman, Abdul Salam alias Tayyab/Rizwan Azeem S/O Muhammad Nazar ul Islam and Khurram Shafique alias Abdullah Mansoor/Abdullah Mansuri S/O Muhammad Shafiq. These four convicts were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking persons of Ismaili community travelling in a bus at Safoora Chorangi Karachi which resulted in death of 45 passengers and caused injuries to 6 others. They were also involved in killing of a social worker Mst Sabeen Mehmood at Karachi. These convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentences.

2. Muslim Khan S/O Abdul Rasheed. The convict was a spokesman of proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of innocent civilians, attacking Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of 31 persons including Inspector Sher Ali of police and injuries to 69 others. He was involved in slaughtering of Capt Najam Riaz Raja, Capt Juniad Khan, Naik Shahid Rasool and Lance Naik Shakeel Ahmed. He was also involved in kidnapping 2 Chinese Engineers and a local civilian for Ransom. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

3. Muhammad Yousaf S/O Khalid Khan. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of 4 soldiers including slaughtering of Sepoy Raj Wali of Frontier Constabulary and causing injuries to 19 others. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

4. Saif Ullah S/O Naseeb Hussain. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Assistant Sub Inspector Fareed Khan and a police constable and also caused injuries to another police constable. He was found in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

5. Bilal Mehmood S/O Qari Mehmood Ul Hassan. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of 2 police constables and injuries to 4 others. He was also found in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

6. Sartaj Ali s/o Bakht Afsar. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in providing funds to the terrorists for terrorist activities. He admitted his offence before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded imprisonment for life.

7. Mehmood Khan s/o Bakht Buland. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in kidnaping a Chinese engineer for ransom. The convict admitted his offence before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded rigorous imprisonment for twenty years.

8. Fazal e Ghaffar s/o Aqil Khan. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Police Station Shamozai during which police officials and Frontier Constabulary soldiers were abducted from the said police station. The convict admitted his offence before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded rigorous imprisonment for twenty years.