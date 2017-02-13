RAWALPINDI Feb 13 (APP): Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa while condemning the terror act at Lahore on Monday expressed his grief over loss of innocent lives.
He instructed local army commander and intelligence agencies to provide all necessary assistance to civil administration for shifting injured to hospitals and apprehend those responsible for this heinous act, a press release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said here.
COAS condemns terror act at Lahore
RAWALPINDI Feb 13 (APP): Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa while condemning the terror act at Lahore on Monday expressed his grief over loss of innocent lives.