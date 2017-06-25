CNS spends busy schedule with troops in coastal areas of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD June 25 (APP): Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad
Zakaullah spent busy time with Pakistan Navy troops deployed in
coastal areas of Balochistan including Jiwani, Pasni, Gwadar and
Ormara.
Admiral Zakaullah visited naval installations at Jiwani and
interacted with the officers and men, a news release of Pakistan Navy
here on Sunday stated.
During interaction, the Admiral applauded their
professionalism and dedication in safeguarding the maritime
frontiers of the country. While citing the recent terrorist attack
on PN vehicle, Naval Chief said that cowardly acts of terrorism
cannot dent our morale and no stone will be left unturned to
neutralize the country from all forms of terrorism.
Subsequently Chief of the Naval Staff went to Gwadar where he
had Iftar on Saturday with PN personnel stationed at Gwadar port
and other PN units. Naval Chief, while lauding professionalism and
commitment of the deployed troops, expressed his entire satisfaction
on the port security measures and operational preparedness of PN in
area of responsibility.
Later in the evening, Chief of the Naval Staff visited Jinnah
Naval Base Ormara and spent night at the base. In the morning, Naval
Chief had Sehri on Sunday with the troops.
During his interaction with the troops, Admiral Muhammad
Zakaullah expressed his satisfaction over their operational
readiness and preparedness.
Later, he visited Pakistan Navy ship Muhafiz and boarded PNS
Shamsheer where he also had detailed interaction with officers and
men while at sea.
Naval Chief highly appreciated their dedication and devotion
to the duty in order to make Maritime frontiers of the country
impregnable.
