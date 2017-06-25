CNS spends busy schedule with troops in coastal areas of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD June 25 (APP): Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad

Zakaullah spent busy time with Pakistan Navy troops deployed in

coastal areas of Balochistan including Jiwani, Pasni, Gwadar and

Ormara.

Admiral Zakaullah visited naval installations at Jiwani and

interacted with the officers and men, a news release of Pakistan Navy

here on Sunday stated.

During interaction, the Admiral applauded their

professionalism and dedication in safeguarding the maritime

frontiers of the country. While citing the recent terrorist attack

on PN vehicle, Naval Chief said that cowardly acts of terrorism

cannot dent our morale and no stone will be left unturned to

neutralize the country from all forms of terrorism.

Subsequently Chief of the Naval Staff went to Gwadar where he

had Iftar on Saturday with PN personnel stationed at Gwadar port

and other PN units. Naval Chief, while lauding professionalism and

commitment of the deployed troops, expressed his entire satisfaction

on the port security measures and operational preparedness of PN in

area of responsibility.

Later in the evening, Chief of the Naval Staff visited Jinnah

Naval Base Ormara and spent night at the base. In the morning, Naval

Chief had Sehri on Sunday with the troops.

During his interaction with the troops, Admiral Muhammad

Zakaullah expressed his satisfaction over their operational

readiness and preparedness.

Later, he visited Pakistan Navy ship Muhafiz and boarded PNS

Shamsheer where he also had detailed interaction with officers and

men while at sea.

Naval Chief highly appreciated their dedication and devotion

to the duty in order to make Maritime frontiers of the country

impregnable.