CMs to attend JCC meeting of CPEC in Beijing on Dec 29

BEIJING, Dec 24 (APP): The Chief Ministers (CMs) from

all provinces of Pakistan were expected to attend upcoming meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) here on December 29.

The JCC meeting will review the progress about the ongoing

projects till December 2017 and also expected to take decision about

the new industrial and energy projects for the next year.

Talking to APP, an official of the Pakistan Embassy said that

they have received confirmation of participation in the meeting from

the secretariats of all the Chief Ministers including Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal will

reprsent and preside the meeting from Pakistan’s government and Vice Chairman of National Development and Reform Commission of China will chair on behalf of the Chinese government.

Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister KPK

Pervaiz Khattak, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Balochistan, Sardar Sanaullah Khan Zehri and Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Hafizur Rehman would attend meeting along with more

than 15 Federal and Provincial Secretaries, he added.