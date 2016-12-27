CM launches e-stamp papers

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government was speedily moving

towards e-governance and after land record management information

system, e-stamp papers system had been launched in 144 tehsils of

the province.

“The new system is a revolutionary step of the Punjab

government for elimination of corruption and forgery,” he said

adding that 70-years old system of judicial and non-judicial

stamp papers had been replaced with the new system in the

province.

The Chief Minister stated this while addressing a ceremony

with regard to launching of e-stamp papers at Arfa Karim Software Technology Park, here.

He said the new system would result in elimination of

forgery and fraud and ensure easy access to data. He said e-

stamp papers would also put an end to the practice of issuance

of stamp papers in back dates and the problems of the people

regarding correct evaluation of their properties would be

resolved.

Shehbaz Sharif said modern technology would also be

introduced in education, health, police and other sectors. He

said modern information system would also be implemented in

hospitals which would ensure attendance of doctors and

paramedical staff as well as control misappropriation of

medicines.

He said under the new system, people would be able to

obtain stamp papers within 15 minutes instead of three days

and they would not have to pay frequent visits of offices and

banks.

The Chief Minister said media was discharging its

responsibilities efficiently but a handful of blackmailers were

presenting a wrong picture of the country. He said plea

bargain of NAB was a fraud and it had been introduced by

dictator Musharraf who toppled democracy.

Shehbaz Sharif said that no society could progress

without justice but unfortunately justice was sold in police

stations and kutchehries.

He expressed the hope that time would come when destiny

of Pakistan would change and the country would achieve a

respectable status in the comity of nations.

Provincial Ministers Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Ata Manika,

Advisor Dr. Umer Saif, Senior Member Board of Revenue and

Deputy Governor of the State Bank also addressed the ceremony.