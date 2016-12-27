CM launches e-stamp papers

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government was speedily moving
towards e-governance and after land record management information
system, e-stamp papers system had been launched in 144 tehsils of
the province.
“The new system is a revolutionary step of the Punjab
government for elimination of corruption and forgery,” he said
adding that 70-years old system of judicial and non-judicial
stamp papers had been replaced with the new system in the
province.
The Chief Minister stated this while addressing a ceremony
with regard to launching of e-stamp papers at Arfa Karim Software Technology Park, here.
He said the new system would result in elimination of
forgery and fraud and ensure easy access to data. He said e-
stamp papers would also put an end to the practice of issuance
of stamp papers in back dates and the problems of the people
regarding correct evaluation of their properties would be
resolved.
Shehbaz Sharif said modern technology would also be
introduced in education, health, police and other sectors. He
said modern information system would also be implemented in
hospitals which would ensure attendance of doctors and
paramedical staff as well as control misappropriation of
medicines.
He said under the new system, people would be able to
obtain stamp papers within 15 minutes instead of three days
and they would not have to pay frequent visits of offices and
banks.
The Chief Minister said media was discharging its
responsibilities efficiently but a handful of blackmailers were
presenting a wrong picture of the country. He said plea
bargain of NAB was a fraud and it had been introduced by
dictator Musharraf who toppled democracy.
Shehbaz Sharif said that no society could progress
without justice but unfortunately justice was sold in police
stations and kutchehries.
He expressed the hope that time would come when destiny
of Pakistan would change and the country would achieve a
respectable status in the comity of nations.
Provincial Ministers Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Ata Manika,
Advisor Dr. Umer Saif, Senior Member Board of Revenue and
Deputy Governor of the State Bank also addressed the ceremony.
