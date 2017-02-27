CM gives nod to PSL final match in Lahore

LAHORE, Feb 27 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday gave approval to hold Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match in Lahore.

The decision to this effect was taken in consultation with cabinet committee on law & order and other provincial and federal security institutions.

Presiding over the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said hundred percent foolproof security would be ensured for PSL. He directed the cabinet committee on law & order to make best arrangements for final match and also review security and other measures on daily basis while he would regularly review progress of all arrangements.

The Chief Minister said that the decision of holding final match of PSL in Lahore had been taken in best interest of the country and the nation. He appealed to the nation to support government efforts for the success of final match as they had to jointly make final match successful. He asked all concerned institutions to perform their duties with best coordination for making final match successful adding that besides ensuring foolproof security, other preparations should also be excellent.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to ensure implementation on security plan evolved at all costs and said that an effective monitoring system should be evolved in this regard. He said all out steps should be taken for ensuring foolproof security on this occasion. “All have to work with determination, enthusiasm and devotion for making final match successful,” he added. He expressed the hope that with the support of people this mega final would succeed.

Shehbaz Sharif made it crystal clear that no conspiracy of enemy would be allowed to succeed. He said nefarious designs of terrorists and their facilitators would be foiled jointly and expressed the hope that they would come up to expectations of the masses.

Secretary Home, CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations gave detailed briefings regarding security and other arrangements.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Col. ® Ayub Gadhi, Advisor Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Secretary Home, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO Lahore, senior officials and concerned officers of civic law enforcement agencies were present on the occasion.