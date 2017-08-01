CM felicitates Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his election as PM

LAHORE, Aug 01 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his
election as prime minister of Pakistan and expressed his good
wishes for him.
According to a DGPR press release issued here on Tuesday,
the chief minister said that the newly elected prime minister
was a soldier of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who would move forward
his development agenda.
He said that election of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with a thumping
majority was an expression of confidence in the policies of the
PML-N and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
He further said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would fully perform
the duties of premiership, adding that the PML-N was a democratic
party which had always followed the democratic principles.
