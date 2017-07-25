CM congratulates Matric exam toppers

LAHORE, July 25 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the students securing top

positions in Matric examination of educational boards across

the province.

He said that students have made their parents and

teachers proud by getting positions with their hard work

and it is commendable that some of the students got their

positions despite lack of resources.

He also congratulated the parents and teachers of the

students and said that it is his conviction that hard work

never goes wasted in any walk of life including education

sector.

He said that intelligent and bright students are precious

assets and the future of the country is attached with these

students.

The Punjab government will continue to provide

necessary resources to train and educate such brilliant talent

of brilliant students.

He said the Punjab government is implementing a comprehensive

programme for betterment of education sector and encouragement

of students.