CM condemns terrorist attack at Pakistani checkpost

LAHORE, Nov 13 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned an attack by terrorists at a Pakistani checkpost near Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur Agency.

He expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over

the martyrdom of Captain Junaid Hafeez and Sepoy Rahm and paid rich tributes to their bravery. He also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The CM said that martyrs have sacrificed their lives for

the motherland and added that they are heroes of the nation

and we pay tribute to their great sacrifice.