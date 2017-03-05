Closing ceremony of PSL win hearts of packed crowd

LAHORE, Mar 5 (APP)- A daring free fall by the five bravo
paratroopers of the Pakistan Army was the highlight of the
closing ceremony of the second edition of the Pakistan which
won the hearts of the packed crowd here on Sunday evening.
The agile paratroopers received standing ovation from the
crowd when they landed at the Gadaffi stadium along with
Pakistan and flags of the five respective side.
A two minute documentary highlighting the sacrifices of
the martyrs of war against terror was shown to pay homage to
them.
Renowned singer Ali Zafar, Fakhar and Ali Azmat
performed to entertain the crowd with their famous national
and other songs. The cricket crazy crowd gave a warm welcome
when both the finalist teams, Peshawar and Quetta entered the
ground. Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy showed a kind
gesture by having salfees with the fans besides dancing on the
tune of the drum along with other team members.
Speaking on the occasion Chairman, PSL, Najam Sathi gave
credit of holding the final to historic Gadaffi stadium to
Punjab Chief Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif .
“Punjab Chief Minister took personal interest to ensure the
happening the of this mega final in a peaceful manner in
Lahore and we are thankful to him for his all out support and
bold decision to supporting our decision to bring PSL final to
Lahore “, he added.
He said cricket has brought closer the people of Pakistan
across the country and it has helped in enhancing national
unity .
“Today from Khyber to Karachi and one part of the country to
another all the people are displaying unity which is because
of cricket and we will continue our efforts in future as well
to bring such cricket activities to Pakistan “, said PSL
Chairman.
Najam said PSL and Pakistan cricket belong to the people
of the Pakistan who extended all out support and cooperation
to turn the dream of bringing the final to its home of
cricket.
“PSL is the event of the people of Pakistan who are
together at one platform to show to the world that they peace
loving and decent people “,he said adding ” Without the
support of people it was not possible to bring the final to
Pakistan “. He said the PSL has also the support of all the
political parties.
He said today’s final has proved that Pakistani people are
capable of doing productive work and congratulated the people
of Pakistan for making the final a big success.
Najam Sathi said it was also the result of the hard work
and efforts of PCB and PSL administrations that PSL final came
to Pakistan.
He said two top teams are playing the final which promises
exciting cricket.