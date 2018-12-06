Climate change costs US$ 384 bn to Pakistan last year

BEIJING, Dec 6 (APP)::Pakistan has suffered an economic loss of US$ 384 billion due to extreme weather events last year, according to a new climate change index.

Other countries including Bangladesh suffered a loss of 2.8 billion US dollars, India 13.7 billion dollars, Pakistan 384 million dollars, Sri Lanka three billion dollars, and China 30 billion dollars, China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported on Thursday while quoting the Global Climate Risk India 2019 released at the opening climate summit COP 24 in the Polish City of Katowice.

The Asian countries are facing the most damaging impacts of rising temperatures, factors that are expected to lead to a large number of deaths and massive economic losses,

On a global scale, Puerto Rico is at the top of the chart and five Asian countries figure among the top ten worst-affected countries due to extreme weather events. China is ranked 31st, a significant improvement from the last year’s ranking of 12th.