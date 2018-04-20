CJP vows to protect fundamental rights of people, inaugurates Charssadda Judicial Complex

CHARSADDA, Apr 20 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar here Friday vowed to protect all fundamental and human rights of people and sought active support of the legal fraternity for providing speedy and inexpensive justice to litigants.

Addressing a function after inaugurating Judicial Complex Charsadda, the CJP said no comprise would be made on the fundamental and human rights of citizens and reiterated that he was ready to take up all such issues anywhere of the country in the interest of public service.

“It is my passion to take up and address fundamental and human rights cases,” the CJP remarked.

He asked the audience to reveal if they had any pressing case related to fundamental rights so he could hear the case there. “Any litigant is here who has any issue related to fundamental rights? I am here to listen and address it,” the CJP added.

He said as per Article 25-A of the Constitution “free and compulsory education” was a fundamental right for all children aged 5 to 16 and it was the responsibility of the state to provide free education to them.

While explaining the Supreme Court’s use of suo motu powers to enforce fundamental rights, the CJP said right to life was the most important right.

He said no nation could make progress without quality education.

The CJP said institutions were not built of buildings but of people and personalities, who strictly adhering to laws and constitution.

He said nations of the world achieved development and progress due to strong institutions, independent judicial system, quality education including science & technology and statesmanship.

Mian Saqib said unnecessary cases’ adjournments caused delay in dispensation of justice and urged lawyers to cooperate for swift justice to litigants within the parameters of existing laws.

He said amendments to outdated and obsolete laws were necessary to give quick relief to litigants.

The Chief Justice questioned what answers we would give to litigants whose cases were pending since last two decades and sought cooperation of judges and lawyers for swift clearance of backlog.

He said time had come for judiciary to deliver and active role of judges and lawyers were equally important in his mission of swift justice to all.

The CJP suggested lawyers to prepare such mechanism so that unnecessary adjournment of cases might be avoided.

He said cooperation of legal fraternity and other relevant stakeholders was also imperative for reformation of judicial system.

Mian Saqib called for workshops and training seminars for judges to ensure trial courts dispense with cases swiftly.

He thanked the audience for giving him a chance to be present among them.

Earlier, President of Charsasadda Bar and members of the Bar welcomed the Chief Justice upon his arrival and appraised salient features of the building.

The Chief Justice was on a two-day official visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where he heard several cases related to public welfare issues at the Peshawar Registry and issued necessary orders.