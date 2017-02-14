ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Lahore that claimed the lives of innocent citizens including police personnel and officers, besides causing injuries to many people.
The Chief Justice has offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of injured people.
CJP condemns terrorist attack in Lahore
