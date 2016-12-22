Christians across globe in a joyous mood to celebrate Christmas

by Vincent David

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): As Christmas is around the corner, christains across the globe as well as in Pakistan are preparing to celebrate Christmas Day (December 25) to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

When it comes to Christmas Day, it in a way is associated with many things. volumes of sales go up, garments, dry fruit vendors and bakeries businesses also reach their peak during this season.

Everyone whether he is a Catholic or Protestant start feeling the spirit of Christmas and rejoice this festival of love with open heart.Churches are being decorated, Christian schools and institutions evening are delighted with music and plays.

Talking to APP, Khalid Pervaiz, Bishop, United Pentecostal Church (UPC), Islamabad said, “On Christmas we should spread the message of sharing with what we have with the poor and needy people,adding,”we should also put all our fights, ego and misunderstandings behind on this day and should greet everyone.”

Celebrating the Christmas, is incomplete without the Christmas tree and setting up the crib as a traditional decoration used for generations in homes, churches and places to mark the big day. There are strong connections between Christianity and the Christmas tree to such an extent that it make it as a Christian decoration symbol that is glorifying God, and the display of it becomes even more joyous.

Speaking about Jesus Christ, “Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.” (1 Peter 2:24 KJV) a verse from the Bible.

Jesus Christ, our Lord redeemed Christians and gave them the ultimate gift; the gift of salvation through his death on the cross (punishment for the sins of each individual follower of his). The cross which is also repeatedly called a “tree” in the Bible scriptures.

December 25 is a national holiday in Pakistan as in 1876 Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan was born on this day.

In schools in Pakistan, December is supposedto be the month for exams, but in Christian Schools, the exams are often held in November or the first week of December so that the rest of the month can be spent in Christmas preparations.

Students need the time to rehearse for the Nativity play, usually staged on the last days of school of December 20 or 21 before Winter break.

People in Pakistan send Christmas greetings, wishes and text to their friends and family using information technology they also send Christmas Cards or just wish Merry Christmas to everyone on social networking websites Facebook, twitter and whatsapp. At Midnight and Christmas Day mass churches are full.

Christmas is a fun holiday. Everybody has a good time singing Christmas carols and watching amazing performances of the Christmas story that the kids perform for their families or in church. If possible, Pakistani Christians celebrate this day with their families.

All young and old are visit bazaars to shop for themselves and their loved ones while youngsters are busy buying Christmas, clothes, cards and gifts for their loved ones.

As the youngsters enjoy the shopping the elders are not behind in celebrating the big day as they make hunter beef, cakes and other sweet goods at homes to mark the event.