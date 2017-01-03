Chinese President wishes President Mamnoon ‘happy birthday’

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP): Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent

a greeting message to President Mamnoon Hussain on his birthday.

In a message, President Xi said he was willing to work with

President Mamnoon “together to push forward the continuous progress

of bilateral relations between China and Pakistan”, a President

House statement said issued here Tuesday.

President Xi also recalled his friendly and in-depth discussions with President Mamnoon held at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tashkent last June.

In response, President Mamnoon Hussain in a note of thanks

addressed to President Xi expressed gratitude on the felicitation

message.

President Mamnoon said he valued his counterpart’s personal

interest in strengthening Pak-China relations and said Pakistan

accords great importance to its friendship with China.

Both countries are not only trusted friends but also strategic

partners, he added.

He expressed best wishes for Chinese President and prosperity

of the people of China.