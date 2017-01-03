ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP): Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent
a greeting message to President Mamnoon Hussain on his birthday.
In a message, President Xi said he was willing to work with
President Mamnoon “together to push forward the continuous progress
of bilateral relations between China and Pakistan”, a President
House statement said issued here Tuesday.
President Xi also recalled his friendly and in-depth discussions with President Mamnoon held at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tashkent last June.
In response, President Mamnoon Hussain in a note of thanks
addressed to President Xi expressed gratitude on the felicitation
message.
President Mamnoon said he valued his counterpart’s personal
interest in strengthening Pak-China relations and said Pakistan
accords great importance to its friendship with China.
Both countries are not only trusted friends but also strategic
partners, he added.
He expressed best wishes for Chinese President and prosperity
of the people of China.
Chinese President wishes President Mamnoon ‘happy birthday’
ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP): Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent