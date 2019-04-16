ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):The Ambassador of People’s Republic of China, Yao Jing here on Tuesday called on Minister for Finance Asad Umar and exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance, besides emphasizing the need for further enhancing and expanding bilateral cooperation.

Welcoming the ambassador, Finance Minister said that China was a reliable friend and her support was essential for the social and economic development of Pakistan, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

He briefed the envoy about the measures taken by the government for creating enabling environment for foreign investment.

He said that the Chinese businessmen and investors would also benefit from the current environment by making investment in various sectors, particularly agriculture, housing, health, education and energy.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing projects being built under the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Yao Jing reiterated his country’s commitment to timely complete the projects and expressed the hope that CPEC would bring social and economic prosperity to both countries.

Appreciating the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Ambassador said that the confidence of Chinese businessmen has enhanced due to the economic policies of Pakistan.

The forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China also came under discussion. Both the sides expressed the hope that the visit would further boost strategic, economic and industrial relations between the two neighbouring countries.