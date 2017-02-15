Chines Group keen for developing SEZs in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Chairman, International Green Economy Association Deng Jihai on Wednesday showed keen interest for developing Special Economic Zone (SEZs) in Pakistan.

A 24-member Chinese delegation led by Deng Jihai visited Board of Investment (BoI) and met with Secretary, BoI Azher Ali Choudhry for exploring bilateral investment opportunities.

The delegation comprised not only public sector but diversified sectors including power, renewable energy, agriculture, environmental protection and industrial zone development.

The ship building, consultancy, real estate, trade, logistics and healthcare sector representatives were also accompanied the

delegation.

The delegation was on third visit to Pakistan and the leader of the delegation appreciated efforts of BoI, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms and Ministry of Commerce in facilitating their visit to Pakistan.

The Chairman International Green Economy Association also

informed that during this visit he will also visit Lahore, Faisalabad and Karachi.

The Secretary BoI welcomed the Chinese delegation, explained

about general investment climate and highlighted importance of

Chinese investment in the country.

The delegation was given a detailed presentation about Pakistan investment policy, different investment schemes including export processing zones (EPZ), special economic zones (SEZ) and facilitation extended to foreign investors by BOI.

The Secretary, BOI encouraged Chinese side to develop and manage a special economic zone, either in collaboration with BoI or independently.

He emphasized that SEZ’s along China Pakistan Economic Corridor routes would have a natural advantage of back-word and forward linkages and owing to the experience of Chinese side there is every possibility to maximize the advantage.

The Chinese side welcomed the proposal and designated M/s GBO-Global to discuss this idea in detail with BOI at technical level.