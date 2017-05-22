China’s position on non-NPT states participation in NSG not changed: FO spokesperson

BEIJING, May 22 (APP): A spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Foreign

Affairs Monday said China’s position on participation of India and other non-NPT states in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) has not changed.

“We support the NSG following the mandate of 2016 Plenary Session and

consensus as far as the inter-governmental process that is open and transparent and to deal with relevant issue in a two-step approach,” Hua Chunying remarked during her regular press briefing while responding to a question about admission of India and other non-NPT states in the NSG.

When asked was there any change in the status quo about admission of new

members and any new initiative being contemplated by China and rest of the members about the admission of India and other non-NPT states, she said, the Chinese side was stick to the two-step approach which required the NSG members to work out a solution application to all non-NPT states, and on that basis, to deliberate on joining of specific non-NPT states.

Responding to a question about re-election of Iranian President,

Rouhani, she said Chinese President, Xi Jinping had sent a message of felicitation to his Iranian counterpart on his re-election.

“We believe under his leadership, the Iranian people would achieve new

progress,” she added.

Hua Chunying said in recent years, the relations between China and Iran

had been developing with steady progress and in practical cooperation.

“China attaches high importance to its relations with Iran and would

like to work with Iran to move forward China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership,” she added.

On China’s position on the South China Sea issue, she said, “Our

position is consistent and clear and we are committed to resolving the dispute with parties directly concerned including the Philippines through dialogue and negotiations.”

She said China advocated resolving disputes for the common development

and creating a favorable situation for final settlement.

The spokesperson informed that during recent meeting between President

Xi and the President of Philippines, the two leaders held an in-depth discussion on bilateral relations and the relevant issues.

The two leaders agreed to enhance coordination on major issues

concerning bilateral relations so that it could move forward in a steady way.

Hua Chunying said China-Philippines good enhanced cooperation under Belt

and Road Initiative for common development and prosperity would contribute to regional peace and stability.

On eighth missile launch by Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK) and its

decision to deploy it, she said China position on the relevant issue is consistent. China opposed launching of missiles as it was violations of the UN Security Council resolutions in this regard.

The spokesperson said the situation on Korean Peninsula was complex and

sensitive and urged all the relevant parties to exercise restraint, avoid provoking each other, try to calm down the situation and return to the right track of dialogue and consultations.

“China will also continue with its efforts to de-escalate the tension

and return the situation back to the track of properly settlement through peaceful means,” she added.

About detention of six Japanese nationals by the Chinese authorities,

she said the Japanese nationals were being investigated on grounds of national security by the Chinese officials, adding, “We have also passed on the relevant information to the Japanese counselor office in China.”