China’s participation in National Book Festival to boost literary ties: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (APP):Participation of China in the upcoming National Book Festival
will add more charm to the mega event, enhance people-to-people contacts and
help strengthen literary and cultural ties between Pakistan and China.
This was observed by Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary
Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui during a meeting with Chinese Cultural
Counselor, Mr. You Yi, held here Thursday.
The meeting was aimed at exploring more avenues of cooperation between the two countries in fields of literature, art and culture.
Welcoming China’s decision to participate in the National Book Festival, Advisor to Prime
Minister said, “Participation of China in the festival will
prove as catalyst for promoting book reading culture”.
“Participation of China in such events will bring the exemplary friendship of Pakistan and China
to the new heights of glory”, he observed.
Irfan Siddiqui said compilation of Urdu-Chinese dictionary, which was in process, would
enable people of both the countries to understand each other’s culture and bring
them closer.
Speaking during the meeting, You Yi appreciated the efforts of the Advisor for
promoting of literary activities in the country.
He thanked the Advisor for inviting him to the
National Book Festival and said “we are looking forward to Advisor’s visit to
China”.
Joint Secretary, NH&LH division, Syed Junaid Akhlaque was also present during the
meeting.