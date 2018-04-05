China’s participation in National Book Festival to boost literary ties: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (APP):Participation of China in the upcoming National Book Festival

will add more charm to the mega event, enhance people-to-people contacts and

help strengthen literary and cultural ties between Pakistan and China.

This was observed by Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary

Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui during a meeting with Chinese Cultural

Counselor, Mr. You Yi, held here Thursday.

The meeting was aimed at exploring more avenues of cooperation between the two countries in fields of literature, art and culture.

Welcoming China’s decision to participate in the National Book Festival, Advisor to Prime

Minister said, “Participation of China in the festival will

prove as catalyst for promoting book reading culture”.

“Participation of China in such events will bring the exemplary friendship of Pakistan and China

to the new heights of glory”, he observed.

Irfan Siddiqui said compilation of Urdu-Chinese dictionary, which was in process, would

enable people of both the countries to understand each other’s culture and bring

them closer.

Speaking during the meeting, You Yi appreciated the efforts of the Advisor for

promoting of literary activities in the country.

He thanked the Advisor for inviting him to the

National Book Festival and said “we are looking forward to Advisor’s visit to

China”.

Joint Secretary, NH&LH division, Syed Junaid Akhlaque was also present during the

meeting.