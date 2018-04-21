Global 
China welcomes DPRK’s decision to suspend nuclear tests, ICBM tests

BEIJING, April 21 (APP):A Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Saturday welcomed the decision made by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to suspend nuclear tests and inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang made these remarks on Saturday in a statement issued here.
Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) Saturday morning reported that DPRK “will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles” effective immediately.
“DPRK will also shut down a nuclear test site in the country’s northern side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear tests,” KCNA reported.

