China urges India to stick to one China principle

BEIJING (China), Feb 15 (APP): China on Wednesday urged India to stick to the one China principle and take concrete steps to maintain the sound and steady growth of China India relations.

During a regular press briefing at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs here, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said, “We have been asking countries that have diplomatic relations with us to honor their commitment to the one China principle.”

“We also urged the Indian side in the representations to stick to the one China principle and take concrete steps to maintain the sound and steady growth of China India relations,” he said in response to a question regarding three Taiwan ‘legislators’ visit to India.

China, he said, had long been opposing all forms of official contact and interactions between Taiwan and countries that had diplomatic relations with China, as well as their mutual deployment of official institutions. This position was consistent and clear cut.

He said the Indian side had made commitments on Taiwan related issues, adding, “It is hoped that the Indian side will respect and understand China’s core concerns, uphold the one China principle, properly handle Taiwan related issues with prudence, and work with China to maintain the sound and steady growth of China India relations.”

When asked it was learnt that the Chinese side had lodged solemn representations with the Indian side, he said, the reason behind China’s representations was obvious, adding, “We are firmly opposed to any forms of official contact and interactions between Taiwan and countries that have diplomatic relations with China. Those who are visiting India are so called “legislators” from Taiwan.”