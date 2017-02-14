China condemns Lahore blast

ISLAMABAD Feb 14 (APP): Chinese government on Tuesday

expressed shock and strongly condemned the deadly suicide bombing

in Lahore in which several innocent lives were lost.

“We condemn this terrorist attack and extend deep condolences

to the victims.” a statement from the embassy of the People’s

Republic of China in Pakistan said.

“We honor the law-enforcement officials who sacrificed their

lives in the explosion,” the statement said.

“We express sincere sympathy to the families of the victims

and hope the wounded recover at an early date,” the statement said.