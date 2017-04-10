China calls for avoiding activities that may escalate tension on Korean Peninsula

BEIJING (China) April 10 (APP): China on Monday called for the relevant

parties to exercise restraint and avoid activities that may escalate the tension on Korean Peninsula.

“We believe that, given the current situation, all relevant parties

should exercise restraint and avoid activities that may escalate the tension,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying remarked during her regular press briefing here.

When asked about the rising likelihood of the nuclear test by North

Korea coupled with the US dispatch of an aircraft carrier strike group to waters close to South Korea making the situation on the Peninsula even more intense, she commented, “China has been closely following the developments of the situation on the Korean Peninsula.”

Responding to a question regarding suicide bombing on churches in Egypt,

she said, “China strongly condemns the terrorist bombings against two churches in Tanta and Alexandria, Egypt.”

She said Chinese leaders have sent massages of condolences to

Egyptian leaders.

The spokesperson said, “China is opposed to terrorism in all its forms,”

adding, “We support Egypt in maintaining its security and stability and are ready to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation with countries around the world.”

While commenting on meeting between Chinese and US presidents, she said,

during the Mar-a-Lago summit, both sides confirmed their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, reiterated that they would continue to fully implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and agreed to maintain close communication and coordination on the issue.

Hua Chunying said, the Chinese side reaffirmed its commitment to the

denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, peace and stability on the Peninsula and a settlement through dialogue and consultation.

“We further elaborated on the ‘dual-track’ approach and ‘suspension for

suspension’ proposal. We believe that these proposals are legitimate, objective and impartial. We expect serious consideration by and constructive feedback from relevant parties,” she added.

To yet another question, she said China is ready to work with

the international community for a political settlement of the Syrian issue at an early date.

She said China has always opposed the use of force in international

relations, adding, “We maintain that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be preserved and respected.”

The spokesperson said China always believes that political settlement

is the only viable way to resolve the Syrian issue. The future of Syria should be decided by the Syrian people. The international community should respect the Syrian people’s choice of development path for their own country.

About Chinese Navy’s anti-piracy operation, rescuing a freight ship

hijacked by pirates near the Gulf of Aden, she informed, the 25th convoy of the Chinese Navy which was conducting the escort mission in the Gulf of Aden and Somali waters received a report from the United Kingdom Marine Trade Operation about the hijack of Tuvaluan ship in waters northwest of Socotra in the Gulf of Aden.

The Chinese naval vessel Yulin set out for the area immediately and

started the rescue operation on the early morning of April 9.

Under the cover of helicopters, special force members of the navy

boarded the ship and rescued 19 crew members on broad. Both the ship and the crew members are safe now.