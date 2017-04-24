China calls for all Afghan sides to actively participate in reconciliation process

BEIJING (China) April 24 (APP): China Monday called for all sides in Afghanistan to participate actively in the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned reconciliation process and jointly uphold national peace and development.

“China is concerned about the escalation of violence and conflicts in

Afghanistan,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang remarked during a regular press briefing here.

Responding to a question regarding attack on a military base of the

Afghan National Army near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of the norther Balkh province of Afghanistan, he said, “We are greatly shocked by the heavy casualties and condemn the attack”.

The Chinese side expressed deep condolences over the deaths and extended sincere sympathy to the injured and relatives of the killed, he added.

Taliban had claimed the responsibility of the attack during which at least 140 people were killed and over 160 injured.

To yet another question, he said, the Chinese workers would not work at the Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

The spokesman said China’s position on the Palestinian-Israeli issue was consistent and clear.

“We oppose the establishment of Jewish settlements in the occupied

territory of Palestine, and United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2334 has clear requirements in this regard,” he added.

As a permanent member of the Security Council, China had been making positive efforts for the early peaceful settlement of the Middle East issue, especially the Palestinian-Israeli issue.

About President Trump talk to the Japanese Prime Minister about the

North Korean issue and an appropriate role of Japan in solving tensions on the Korean Peninsula, he said, Japan was a country in Northeast Asia and a member of the Six-Party Talks.

“We always encourage the Japanese side to play a positive and constructive role in the settlement of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue,” he added.

He said, China had maintained close communication with Japan and other relevant sides on the Korean Peninsula situation.