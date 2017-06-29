China again urges India to withdraw troops to avoid any escalation

BEIJING, June 29 (APP): The Chinese Foreign Minister Spokesperson on Thursday once again urged India to respect China’s territorial sovereignty and immediately withdraw troops back to its territory in the Sikkim section of Sino-India border to avoid any escalation and bring this standoff to an impassive position.

“We again urged the Indian side to abide by the historical boundary convention, respect China’s territorial sovereignty and withdraw troops back to Indian side of boundary to avoid any escalation and bring this standoff to impassive position,” Lu Kang said during his regular press briefing.

Reacting to a statement made by Indian Army Chief General Bipin

Rawat after arriving in Sikkim capital about the standoff

which was different from what reported by Indian media, he said.

“We have said clearly that reality is that Indian border

troops illegally trespassed into the territory of China across

the Sikkim section.”

“Mr. Rawat’s remarks also proved that previous report by

the Indian media regarding trespassing by Indian troops was not

true. The truth cannot be covered up,” he added

When asked what was the legal basis that overstepping by

Indian troops violated the international law and basic

principles of international relations, he said, the Sikkim sector

of the China-India border had very clear legal basis.

According to the convention between China and Great Britain

relating to Sikkim and Tibet in 1890, the area trespassed by

the Indian troops belonged to China, he said adding, “This

is undeniable fact that Indian troops have trespassed the boundary and

it is violating our historical boundary convention as well as

the promises by the previous Indian governments.”

To yet another question, he said, this was just a sovereign

action by China to conduct the road construction in its

territory, adding, “This is totally justifiable and lawful.”

Responding to another question that the two sides had

communicated on this issue to resolve it through diplomatic

channels, he said, since the illegal trespassed happened, the

Chinese side had lodged the solemn representations with the Indian

side in Beijing and New Delhi.

“We urged the Indian side to withdraw its troops back to Indian

side of boundary immediately. This is the precondition for the

settlement of this incident and also provide basis to conduct

a meaningful dialogue,” he added.