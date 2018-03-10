Chief of Italian Navy calls on Admiral Zafar Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, March 10 (APP):Chief of Italian Navy Admiral Valter Girardelli called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi here at Naval Headquarters on Saturday.

Professional matters and avenues of existing and future naval collaboration were focused during the meeting, said press release.

On the second leg of the visit, Admiral Valter Girardelli met various naval field commands in Karachi. He called on Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar, Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas and Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in separately.

During the meetings, besides discussions on professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration, the Chief of Italian Navy lauded Pakistan Navy’s role and commitments in maintaining peace and stability in the region through persistent participation in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan and counter piracy task forces.

Admiral Valter Girardelli also laid a wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid. Later, the dignitary visited various PN establishments and ships.

The visit of Chief of Italian Navy to Pakistan is expected to further strengthen the bilateral defence collaboration between Pakistan and Italy in general and the two navies in particular.