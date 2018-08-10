Chaunsa Pakistani – gets an overwhelming response in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, Aug 10 (APP):An Emerging Mango Branding Event “Chaunsa Pakistani” Friday got an overwhelming response from mango lovers who flocked the event, aimed at further enhancing market share, of the Pakistani product in Saudi Arabia.

The event was arranged at a local hotel, in collaboration with M/s Roomi Foods Pakistan through value addition and branding of the premier quality – Chaunsa mango, a press release from the Pakistan Consulate in Jeddah said.

The event was attended by Deputy Chairman Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mahzen Batterjie, Zaid Bassam Vice Chairman JCCI, Naif Al Sharif Head of Food Committee of Jeddah Chamber, Abdul Razzak Darvesh CEO Manuel Group, Siraj Shirbeni Director Bin Dawood Group, Ali Moez COO Al Raya Group, Saleh Shimrani Head Ministry of Commerce West and the Consul General of Pakistan Shehryar Akbar Khan.

COO Al Raya Group Ali Moez appreciated the initiative of the Mission and said the partnership with Roomi Foods would go a long way to improve bilateral relations. Engineer Saleem of Ms Hashim Est Makkah shared his Brand Registration experience of the Pakistani Himalayan Salt in the Saudi Market and said it had a huge potential for the Saudi Market.

The visitors, included dignitaries from the Saudi Public Sector, trade bodies of the Western region of Saudi Arabia, representatives from the food and beverages industry, fruit importers, diplomats and media representatives, who evinced keen interest in the event. The Chef of the Hotel prepared a vast range of sweets with mango including mango ice cream, mango soufflé, mango mousse, mango trifle, mango tart, mango pudding, mango salad, mango milk-shake, mango lassi, and mango cake, made of freshly-arrived Chaunsa mangoes from Pakistan. Attendees of the festival enjoyed the innovative style of mango preparations.

Consul General Shehryar Akbar Khan, said with a production of 1.8 million tons per year, Pakistan was the 5th largest producer and 6th largest exporter of mangoes, exporting it to 57 countries. However, most mango-lovers were unanimous that these mangoes were number 1 in the world in taste. The Consul General said there were over 110 varieties of high quality Pakistani mangoes including Sindhri, Anwar Retaul, Lungra, Malda, Dusehri, Fajri, Chaunsa and others.

He said Chaunsa was the most popular variety, and hoped that the guests, who tasted Pakistani mangoes and mango-based products, would widely share their experience about quality and taste of the produce and help promote it for consumers and importers in Saudi Arabia. He said the Commercial Section of the Consulate was fully geared to promote Pakistani products in Saudi Arabia and holding of the event was a step forward to strengthen brotherly trade relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Commercial Counsellor Shehzad Ahmad Khan said the proximity of culture and traditions between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, makes it easy to expand their partnership for mutual benefit, with greater opportunities. He said the Branding Event was part of this series and offers opportunity to translate these into trade and economic relations. He said different events have been planned with the same theme to boost Pakistani exports volume to Saudi Arabia.