Chaudhry Nisar grieved over oil tanker tragedy

ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Sunday expressed his heart-felt grief over the oil-tanker
tragedy at Ahmedpur East, in which a large number of people
lost their lives and many others received injuries.
In a statement, he expressed his sympathies with the
bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.
Meanwhile, on direction of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan,
the interior ministry offered the Punjab government to provide
resources to help relief and rescue operations for the affected
people of the tragic incident.
