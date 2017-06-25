Chaudhry Nisar grieved over oil tanker tragedy

ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Sunday expressed his heart-felt grief over the oil-tanker

tragedy at Ahmedpur East, in which a large number of people

lost their lives and many others received injuries.

In a statement, he expressed his sympathies with the

bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, on direction of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan,

the interior ministry offered the Punjab government to provide

resources to help relief and rescue operations for the affected

people of the tragic incident.