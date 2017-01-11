Chaudhry Nisar for expediting anti drug drive

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Interior Minister, Chaudhry Nisar Ali

Khan Wednesday directed the district management to expedite the

ongoing campaign against drugs’ usage in educational institutions.

He said under a comprehensive strategy with the help of Police

and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), strict action would be taken against those who push the young generation towards this dark alley.

He said this anti narcotics drive which had been initiated from Quid e Azam University, would be expanded to rural and other nearby areas as well.

“By launching awareness drive against the usage of drugs with the help of teachers, parents, students, civil society and media, drug peddlers and drug maffia should be brought to justice”, the minister directed.

Chaudhry Nisar said those who were out to eclipse the youth’s

future should be dealt with strict hands.

It may be mentioned here that under the direction of the interior minister, a formal drive had already been launched against the usage of drugs in educational institutions from Monday.