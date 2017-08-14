Change of guard at Iqbal’s mausoleum

LAHORE, Aug 14 (APP): Independence Day of Pakistan was

celebrated with solemnity by all Army Formations and Units

of Lahore Garrison on Monday.

Special prayers were offered for integrity, solidarity,

progress and prosperity of Pakistan after Namaz-e-Fajr at all

Formations and Unit mosques, says a press release issued by

ISPR hers.

The day dawned with 21 Gun Salute near Lahore Cantonment

while an impressive guard mounting ceremony was held at

Mazar-e-Iqbal in which smartly turned out contingent of

Pakistan Army, took over the guard duties from Pakistan

Rangers.

Later, Major General Muhammad Aamer, Garrison Commander

Lahore laid a floral wreath at Mazar-e-Iqbal to pay homage

to the National poet and offered Fateha.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at all the Formation

Headquarters and Units of the Garrison. National Flag was

hoisted at Corps Headquarters, Lahore by Brigadier Muhammad

Shahab Aslam. Message of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar

Javed Bajwa, was read out to the troops in special gatherings.