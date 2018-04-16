National 
Views: 86

Chairman Senate visits Iqbal’s tomb

Posted By: Uploader

LAHORE, Apr 16 (APP):The Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq
Sanjrani on Monday visited the mausoleum of the great poet of
the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and offered Fateha.
On his arrival the chairman Senate was presented
salute by a contingent of the Rangers.
He laid floral wreath on the grave of Allama Iqbal and
recorded his impression in the visitor’s book.
Later,talking to media he said he was happy on his
visit to Lahore which is a very beautiful city.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links