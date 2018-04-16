LAHORE, Apr 16 (APP):The Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq
Sanjrani on Monday visited the mausoleum of the great poet of
the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and offered Fateha.
On his arrival the chairman Senate was presented
salute by a contingent of the Rangers.
He laid floral wreath on the grave of Allama Iqbal and
recorded his impression in the visitor’s book.
Later,talking to media he said he was happy on his
visit to Lahore which is a very beautiful city.
Chairman Senate visits Iqbal’s tomb
LAHORE, Apr 16 (APP):The Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq