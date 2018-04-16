Chairman Senate visits Iqbal’s tomb

LAHORE, Apr 16 (APP):The Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq

Sanjrani on Monday visited the mausoleum of the great poet of

the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and offered Fateha.

On his arrival the chairman Senate was presented

salute by a contingent of the Rangers.

He laid floral wreath on the grave of Allama Iqbal and

recorded his impression in the visitor’s book.

Later,talking to media he said he was happy on his

visit to Lahore which is a very beautiful city.